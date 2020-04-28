Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89,255.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $89,255.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006597 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000903 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,106,699,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

