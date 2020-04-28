Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,687.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 110,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

