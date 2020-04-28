Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Pinterest has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last 90 days.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

