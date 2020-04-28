Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PBI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.12. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

