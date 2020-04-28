Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.84-1.84 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

In related news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $907,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

