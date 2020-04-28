PopularCoin (POP) Trading 49.1% Lower Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $69,444.87 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00589781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00041708 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005396 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,010,678,739 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.