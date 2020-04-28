Populous Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003299 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bithumb. Populous has a market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.02502109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00209842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

