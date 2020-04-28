Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 250,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 99,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

PBPB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 2,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Potbelly will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PBPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

