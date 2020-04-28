PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:PPG traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 3,226,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.