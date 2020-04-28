PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Update

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 315,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 117,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,856. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.99. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

