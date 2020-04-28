PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello Sells 3,672 Shares

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. 376,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.