Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Down 18.3% in April

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 763,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:PRI traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 249,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $118.55. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Primerica by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

