Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.70-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 147,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,053. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRIM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

