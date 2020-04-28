ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Update

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

PRA traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 253,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,999. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.53 and a beta of 0.59. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 67,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

