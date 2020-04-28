Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 65.0% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 37,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,119,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

