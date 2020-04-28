Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,627,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

