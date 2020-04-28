Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 29,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $6,099,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after buying an additional 597,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

