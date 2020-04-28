QUINADS (QUIN) Trading Down 76% Over Last 7 Days

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $26,739.77 and approximately $331.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 76% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00067143 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00431063 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006503 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012531 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001351 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.