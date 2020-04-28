Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.40.

QES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of QES opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quintana Energy Services stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Quintana Energy Services worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

