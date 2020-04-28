Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

