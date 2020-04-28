Radium Tops One Day Volume of $1,287.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Radium has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1,287.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00005838 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019458 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 4,009,673 coins and its circulating supply is 3,991,082 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

