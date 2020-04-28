Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE RL traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. 1,560,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

