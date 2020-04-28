Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 45,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

