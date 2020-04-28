Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 946.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.02% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 516,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 479.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 73,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

