Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Assurant worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

AIZ stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.