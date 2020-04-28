Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,266,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $309.32 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.88 and its 200 day moving average is $256.64. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.38 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.13.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

