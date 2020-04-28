Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 26.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,683,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.31.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

