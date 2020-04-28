Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

BATS:IYJ opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

