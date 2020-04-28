Raymond James & Associates Has $14.03 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Argus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $895.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $693.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,959 shares of company stock worth $388,433,257 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

