Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Centene were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2,003.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 129,014 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 15.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.