Raymond James & Associates Purchases 24,396 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prudential Public were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

