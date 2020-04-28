Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of FMC worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in FMC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

