Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,278 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.09.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $629.67 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $482.10 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

