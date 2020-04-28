Raymond James & Associates Sells 652,550 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 652,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Halliburton worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

NYSE:HAL opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

