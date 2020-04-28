RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of RBC Bearings worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,668,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,184,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 144,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

