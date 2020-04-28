Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.63. 5,075,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

