Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 287,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

RGA stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.48. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

