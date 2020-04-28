Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

