Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. 648,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,137. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

