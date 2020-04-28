Request Hits Market Cap of $7.82 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, GOPAX, Bitbns and IDEX. Request has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $48,857.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.61 or 0.04406561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00063952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010375 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitbns, COSS, WazirX, Binance, KuCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Mercatox, GOPAX, Koinex, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Coineal, DDEX, Bancor Network and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

