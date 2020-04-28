Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 28th (ACM, ALV, AMG, AMKR, ARCT, AVT, AWI, AXS, AXSM, BDT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 28th:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $63.00 to $67.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $66.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $62.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $47.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $158.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $193.00 to $215.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $100.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $86.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $112.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $84.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $79.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.00 to $0.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $54.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $60.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $145.00 to $165.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $144.00 to $152.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Nomura Instinet from $145.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) was given a €60.50 ($70.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $114.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $47.00 to $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €19.50 ($22.67) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $31.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $2.30 to $2.10. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $41.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $118.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 90 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,635 ($21.51) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69). The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $57.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $45.00 to $27.00.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $69.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $63.00 to $55.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $63.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $71.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.00 ($3.49) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €4.50 ($5.23) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $22.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $445.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €87.00 ($101.16) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $23.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $64.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.