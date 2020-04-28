Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 28th (ENQUF, FANG, FFIV, ICAD, PLYA, PLYM, PRTH, PRTK, PTON, SAGKF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 28th:

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $151.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

