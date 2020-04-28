Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.70. 14,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$27.51 and a one year high of C$50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $490.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.61.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

