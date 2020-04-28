Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.27.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.