Robert Brent Murphy Sells 3,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$57,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,130 shares in the company, valued at C$1,101,352.14.

Robert Brent Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Robert Brent Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,215.20.

Shares of SEA traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.73. The company had a trading volume of 138,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,320. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

