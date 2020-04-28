Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 150.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $213,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,045. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

