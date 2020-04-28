Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $194.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.21. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

