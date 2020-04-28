Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $112.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE:CNI opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

