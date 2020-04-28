RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Down 24.3% in April

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 16,100,000 shares. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 1,150,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. RPC has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Raymond James cut their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in RPC by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RPC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

