Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,053,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 245,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $3,232,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

